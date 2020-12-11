Sections
PDP leader Waheed Parra’s custody extended by 9 days

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended the police custody of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra by nine days and also granted permission to the agency to conduct a lie detector test on him.

Parra’s 15-day custody was supposed to end on Friday. Parra, a confidante of party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was arrested by the NIA on November 25 in connection with a terror case.

Before being arrested, Parra had filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in south Kashmir. He is being questioned at the NIA headquarters for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Parra’s name had surfaced during a probe into the suspended deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh’s case. The latter had been arrested while he was allegedly ferrying Hizbul terrorists with arms and ammunition in a car in January this year.

