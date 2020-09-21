PDP meets for first time after scrapping of Article 370

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday held a meeting of its senior leaders here for the first time since Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked by the Centre in August last year.

The meeting was chaired by PDP vice-president Abdul Rehman Veeri in the absence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who is under detention, at the PDP headquarters here. As many as 21 senior leaders, including former ministers and legislators, were in attendance.

The party spokesperson said it was observed in the meeting that while the internal situation of J&K is very precarious, the situation at LoC and LAC is also on the boil.

“It was resolved that the party would continue to fight for resolution of the basic issues and advocate dialogue and reconciliation with all the stakeholders, as envisaged in the party’s roadmap, which has become more relevant than ever,” the spokesperson said.

During the deliberations, the leaders opined that post-August 5, 2019, a false semblance of normalcy is being created in the Valley, which in fact resembles the peace of the graveyard.

“People are still shell-shocked and unable to come to terms with what has happened. The situation has created a kind of a stalemate where nothing except all kinds of anti-Kashmiri steps like domicile law etc are being pushed in a hurry,” the party said.

The PDP spokesperson added that the party leaders demanded immediate release of all political detainees, irrespective of their political ideology, whether lodged in Kashmir or outside.

They also expressed anguish over the recent spree of killing of innocent people from Shopian to Sopore to Batamaloo and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to book and families be given justice.