PDP takes out protest march against Centre’s land notification; leaders detained

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a notification on Tuesday, allowing outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in J&K

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:26 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the party’s headquarters in Srinagar was sealed by J&K Police and UT administration. (PTI)

Around a dozen People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders were detained by Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police on Thursday morning, when they tried to take out a protest march from the party headquarters in Srinagar against the Central government’s latest notification to allow outsiders to buy land in J&K.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a notification on Tuesday, allowing outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in J&K.

J&K was declared a union territory (UT) on October 31, 2019 after the erstwhile state’s special status was scrapped following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution on August 5 of the same year.

On August 5, Parliament split the erstwhile state of J&K into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.



Article 35A gave special rights to the J&K’s permanent residents.

The special constitutional provision barred outsiders to buy or own immovable properties in the erstwhile state, settle permanently, or avail themselves of state-sponsored scholarship schemes.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the party’s headquarters in Srinagar was sealed by J&K Police and UT administration.

“PDP office in Srinagar was sealed by J&K administration and party workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu. So why was it thwarted here (Srinagar)? Is this your (the Central government) definition of ‘normalcy’ that is being showcased to the world? ” she tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The former J&K chief minister said the ongoing protests against the MHA’s new notification would continue.

“We will continue to raise our voice collectively and won’t tolerate attempts to change J&K’s demographics,” she said.

Waheed ur Rehman Parra, who heads PDP’s youth wing, was among the party leaders to be detained.

“We are still in police detention. Our party office has been sealed. Many of our leaders have been detained,” Parra said.

