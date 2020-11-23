Sections
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap, car driver booked

The 60-year-old victim was taking a walk with his son when a car hit him and drove off.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 60-year-old pedestrian died after a car hit him and drove off in Sherewal village, Sidhwan Bet, on Sunday.

The victim, Sajwar Singh, 60, lived in the same village.

The car driver, who was identified as Chamkaur Singh, also of Sherewal village, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s son, Kala Singh.



He told the police that he and his father were taking a walk in the village, when a car hit his father, causing him to fall on the road.

Instead of stopping, the car driver sped away after running over his father, leading to his death.

Kala alleged that had the car driver stopped, his father would have been alive.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardeep Singh of Sidhwan Bet police said they had booked the car driver and will arrest him soon.

