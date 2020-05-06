Pen resident keeps wedding simple and safe

A 29-year-old Pen resident and his 20-year-old bride tied the knot on a small lawn outside their home on May 2. They had 10 guests and neighbours watched and blessed the couple from their windows.

An employee of Konkan Bhavan, Praful Patil decided not to wait for the lockdown to end and have a lavish ceremony. Instead, he went ahead with the wedding with 10 guests and ensured all followed social distancing.

“Haldi ceremony is a big grand affair in Raigad district, especially in my community. I had to forgo all the elaborate celebrations and keep it simple. I had already pushed the wedding from February to May and did not want to postpone it further. My wife Depanjali was supportive of my decision,” said Patil, who lives in Koproli village and travels to Belapur every day.

His first task was to take required permission for the wedding. “I ensured I followed all rules during the wedding. The local tehsildar told me no written permission was required and explained to me the rules to be followed. Only five guests from each family will be allowed apart from the priest,” said Patil. He lost his parents at an early age and his two sisters are married. “My neighbours showered flowers and akshata (rice grains) on us from their windows and balconies,” Patil said.

The wedding was lauded by the chief minister.

Pravin Dongardive, information officer, Konkan Bhavan, said, “Patil could have postponed the wedding for six months and had a lavish celebration but he opted for a small ceremony which is commendable.”