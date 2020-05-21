Peon booked for stalking, harassing woman employee at Chandimandir Cantt

A man in his early 40s working as a peon at a department in Western Command, Chandimandir Cantonment, has been booked on Thursday for stalking and harassing a woman employee of the department.

Police said the accused and the victim reside in the Chandimandir Cantonment.

The woman told police that the accused was following her on May 18 at 7.30pm.

She said, “He forcefully pulled me towards him and I fell on the road injuring my knee. He has been stalking for quite some time.”

Medical examination of the woman was conducted at Chandimandir Cantonment and at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The woman further alleged that the accused called on her mobile phone and she blocked him thereafter.

She said the the accused then called on her office telephone for approximately eight times on May 19.

Chandimandir station house officer (SHO), inspector Deepak Kumar, said they had initiated investigation and booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).