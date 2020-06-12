Peon’s daughter handles Kangra SDM office for a day

Hina Thakur, 14, who scored 94% marks in Class 10 worked as a sub-divisional magistrate for one day and heard complaints and decided them in consultation with SDM Jatin Lal.

Heena’s father is working as a peon in the office of Kangra SDM.

Heena had appeared for Class 10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), the result for which was recently declared.

“Becoming an IAS officer is my dream. SDM sir showed me a path and I will work hard to fulfill my dreams,” said Hina, a student of Gurudutt Anglo Vedic High School, Kangra.

Her family originally belongs to Shimla district and are staying in a rented accommodation in Kangra.

Hina said that she would work with full dedication for the welfare of the common masses if she became an IAS officer in the future.

SDM Jatin Lal said that an employee in his office told him about Heena. “I called her to my office to felicitate her. And, when Hina told me that she aspires to become an IAS officer, then I thought why not she be made SDM for a day,” said Lal.

“I was impressed with her confidence and the way she managed things in the office. She was SDM for the full day and I just guided her,” said Lal and wished Hina all the success in life.

Meanwhile, Hina’s father TR Thakur said that he was proud to see his daughter serving as an SDM for a day.

“I thank SDM Jatin Lal for his noble gesture as it will not only keep my daughter motivated but will also encourage other girls to achieve greater heights,” he said.