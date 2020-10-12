People of Leh trust BJP, will back us in council polls: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday exuded confidence of BJP’s smooth sailing in the ensuing elections of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) at Leh.

The sixth council elections will be held on October 22.

Rijiju reached Leh on Sunday to campaign for the party candidates.

“Elections are an indispensable part of democracy and Leh council is going to polls on October 22. People in Leh trust BJP and they want to support us because under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi various developmental works have been taken up. From making Ladakh a UT to the speedy development of the region, these works should not stop,” he told mediapersons.

Congress’s campaign is being led by its leader and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora.

A local said nothing can be said as of now and both the arch-rivals appear neck-to-neck in the race.

“There was resentment among the people of Leh against the BJP government for not providing safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution but then home minister Amit Shah promised a delegation of Apex Body of People’s Movement (ABPM), led by Thupstan Chhewang, that the same will be extended to us. So, how voters react to the verbal promise will be seen in the ensuing elections,” the local said.

On October 7, Union minister Anurag Thakur had said the people of Leh will get much more than Sixth Schedule only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thakur had assured them that land, culture, ethnic values and everything shall be safeguarded.

The Leh council has 30 seats with a provision for nominating four members, while 26 get elected through votes.