People who have returned from other states must inform authorities or face action: Himachal DGP

Those coming from outside the state must obtain the e-pass of the district they want to go to. (HT PHOTO)

People who have returned to Himachal Pradesh from other states must inform the authorities or stern action will be taken against them, said director general of police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi on Thursday.

“If found Covid-19 positive, they will be booked under the toughest sections,” said the state police chief, exhorting people to tip off authorities if someone in their neighbourhood had returned from outside and is concealing the information.

He also said that those coming from outside the state must obtain the e-pass of the district they want to go to. “Entering a district on e-pass pass of another district will be tantamount to concealment of information,” he said.

As per government records around 23,000 people have entered Himachal this week, since the government opened the borders to facilitate return of those stuck outside the state.

Over 3 lakh people had applied for e-passes to return to state. Authorities have issued as many as 90,000 passes and the process of issuing passes has now been put on hold till further orders.

Mardi said that some people were jumping quarantine which also warrants action against the offenders.

“As per the health ministry guidelines, those, who are under home quarantine should use mask; use separate utensils and avoid contact with the elders,” said Mardi.

He expressed disappointment that some people did not understand the purpose of lockdown. “A man fled from a quarantine centre at Parwanoo. Strict action is being taken against him. Similarly, a man was booked in Mandi town for spitting in hospital premises while three shops were sealed in Hamirpur for not following the social distancing norms,” said Mardi.

The DGP also said that the police had busted a gang in Paonta Sahib for issuing fake e-passes. They even possessed the official seal of the sub-divisional magistrate.

He said that if someone has some fake news, they may post it on faeknews.hp.gov.in portal and government will clarify the matter. People may also inform the government about fake news on 98163-23469, said the DGP.

He also advised the people to be on the alert against scamsters who were duping people in the name of online tutorials.

“Children may also play games on Google Doodle, as these are not harmful. They or even adults may read WHO’s children stories which provide information about Covid-19,” said the DGP.