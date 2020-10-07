Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / People who sought farmers’ votes are signing their death warrants: Abhay

People who sought farmers’ votes are signing their death warrants: Abhay

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Tuesday staged a protest against the newly enacted three farm legislations across its 14 headquarters in Haryana. INLD general secretary...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Tuesday staged a protest against the newly enacted three farm legislations across its 14 headquarters in Haryana.

INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala led the protest march in Sirsa and Fatehabad, while his son Arjun Chautala remained at the forefront in Bhiwani.

The INLD leaders submitted memorandums to deputy commissioners in the name of President Ram Nath Kovind and Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Interacting with mediapersons in Sirsa, Abhay said the central government imposed three bills on farmers without their consent.



“These three bills were introduced to hand over the farmers’ land and agriculture market to few crony capitalists. Instead of implementing the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, the Union government forced these three farm laws on farmers. Those (Dushyant) who had sought the votes from farming community are now favouring these death warrants,” he added.

The Ellenabad legislator said the ruling BJP-JJP state government cannot underestimate the anger of the farming community and people will teach them a lesson at the right time.

“In coming days, the ruling party leaders will have to visit any village with cavalry, otherwise people will not allow them to enter. I am surprised few persons, who claim to be well-wishers of the farmers, are standing in the favour of these bills,” Abhay added.

He urged his party workers to start canvassing for the Baroda bypoll. “People want to elect our nominee to save the state from the Congress and the BJP-JJP government,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Oct 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Oct 06, 2020 23:41 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, others extended till October 20
Oct 07, 2020 01:21 IST
Sushant Singht Rajput’s sisters petition to quash FIR against them adjourned to October 13
Oct 07, 2020 01:19 IST
Maharashtra police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case conspiracy
Oct 07, 2020 01:14 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police registers two FIR’s against trolls
Oct 07, 2020 01:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.