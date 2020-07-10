Sections
Home / Cities / Permit all pathologists, microbiologists to conduct rapid antigen tests, Maharashtra doctors’ body tells ICMR

Permit all pathologists, microbiologists to conduct rapid antigen tests, Maharashtra doctors’ body tells ICMR

The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state government to allow all qualified...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:40 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state government to allow all qualified pathologists and microbiologists to conduct rapid antigen tests to help detect Covid-19 cases.

On June 22, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas had allowed rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, comorbidities and pregnant women. However, ICMR later restricted the tests to government hospitals and private laboratories that are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

This restricted the availability of the test to metros and major cities in the state, according to the Maharashtra chapter of IMA. “A large number of private pathology laboratories from Maharashtra, run by duly qualified and medical council-registered pathologists applied for permission immediately. However, these laboratories were denied permission to conduct testing owing to the lack of NABL accreditation,” said Avinash Bhondwe, president of IMA’s state wing.

IMA claims there are only 48 NABL-accredited laboratories and these are mainly in big cities as opposed to more than 5,000 laboratories run by qualified private pathologists and microbiologists. “They possess postgraduate qualifications in pathology/ microbiology and are registered under Maharashtra Medical Council. These laboratories are all over Maharashtra including in small towns as well as talukas,” said Bhondwe in a statement.



Despite repeated attempts, Vyas was unavailable for a comment.

Rapid antigen kits, also known as Standard Q Covid-19 Ag detection, provide results in only 30 minutes, which helps decide further course of treatment for serious patients at the earliest. Allowing private laboratories to do the test would widen the network of testing to include remote areas and at affordable costs, claimed IMA.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how to spot comet NEOWISE in July before it disappears for 6,000 yrs
Jul 10, 2020 01:48 IST
PSI succumbs to Covid-19 in Mumbai, 54-year-old constable dies in Thane
Jul 10, 2020 01:33 IST
₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Hawkers dump vegetables on road near Mumbai after civic officials shut market for flouting social distancing norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.