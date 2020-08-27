Pet dog bites man in Zirakpur, owner booked

A woman was booked on Thursday after her pet dog bit a pedestrian on VIP Road.

The complainant, Joginder Singh, a resident of VIP Road, told the police that he was going to his son’s shop on August 15 and on the way, a pet dog standing with a woman suddenly bit him on the thigh, causing serious injury.

After receiving medical treatment, he lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, following which the woman, Akshit Mishra, a resident of Surya Tower, VIP Road, was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station.

Investigation officer Jaswinder Singh said they will arrest the dog owner soon.