Sections
Home / Cities / Pet dog bites man in Zirakpur, owner booked

Pet dog bites man in Zirakpur, owner booked

Man was walking to his son’s shop in VIP Road on August 15 when the dog suddenly bit him.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A woman was booked on Thursday after her pet dog bit a pedestrian on VIP Road.

The complainant, Joginder Singh, a resident of VIP Road, told the police that he was going to his son’s shop on August 15 and on the way, a pet dog standing with a woman suddenly bit him on the thigh, causing serious injury.

After receiving medical treatment, he lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, following which the woman, Akshit Mishra, a resident of Surya Tower, VIP Road, was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station.

Investigation officer Jaswinder Singh said they will arrest the dog owner soon.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s niece on drug angle: ‘Why make him suffer like this?’
Aug 27, 2020 18:26 IST
2 booked for allegedly forging bank documents to evade vehicle loan payment
Aug 27, 2020 18:22 IST
Donald Trump’s big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy
Aug 27, 2020 18:20 IST
Pet dog bites man in Zirakpur, owner booked
Aug 27, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.