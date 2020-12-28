Pet registration: Despite looming Dec-31 deadline, ₹4K penalty, only 550 pets registered with Ludhiana civic body so far

Sections
Of those who have registered, only 200 residents have collected the brass token which has to be fastened on the pet’s collar

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The deadline to register pets with the civic body is drawing closer with just four days left before owners of unregistered pets are slapped with a ₹4,000 fine. However, only 550 people have registered their pets with the municipal corporation so far.

Authorities said that December 31 is the last date to register pet dogs and cats with the MC by paying an annual fee of ₹400. So far, the civic body does not have a tally of pets in the city. However, a thorough drive will be carried out in January.

The pet registration drive began in June and despite mayor Balkar Sandhu’s encouragement, most pet owners are yet to do it.

Of those who have registered, only 200 residents have collected the brass token which has to be fastened on the pet’s collar.MC officials said that residents can register pets online on the website mcludhiana.gov.in. The pet owners will have to fill the pro forma including details and photographs of the pet and owner.



They can also submit the required documents and register by visiting the MC’s zonal offices.

They also need to submit a copy of the Aadhar card. The brass tokens can be collected from MC’s Zone-A office (MC headquarters) near Mata Rani Chowk.The officials said that pet registration will also help the civic body and residents identify and locate the pet if it is lost or stolen.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “It is mandatory to tie a token around the neck of a pet and ferocious dogs must be muzzled while being taken for a walk. In addition to the ₹ 4,000 penalty, owners of unregistered pets will have to pay ₹ 100 a day to MC as the civic body will take the pet’s custody till it is registered. If the pet attacks anybody, the owner will have to bear the expenses.”

