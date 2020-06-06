Sections
Home / Cities / Petrol pump employee robbed of ₹23,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Petrol pump employee robbed of ₹23,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Had approached the employee asking for a bottle to carry water

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused locked the employee in the petrol pumps’ office before fleeing. (Representative image/Getty Images)

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a petrol pump employee of Rs 23,000 at gunpoint in Chaunta village on Saturday.

Batinder Kumar, 28, of Dholanwal village, told the police that he worked at a petrol pump in Chaunta village.

On Saturday, two men on a motorcycle arrived at the petrol pump and asked him for an empty bottle to carry water.

Batinder said when he entered the office to fetch the bottle, the duo followed him, flashed a gun and robbed him of Rs 23,000 in cash. Before fleeing, they bolted the office door from outside.



ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Koomkalan police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shiv Sena (Hind) president, workers booked for lockdown violations
Jun 06, 2020 22:06 IST
Nine IAS officers transferred in Punjab; Khanna is new financial commissioner revenue
Jun 06, 2020 22:00 IST
Uttarakhand’s Haldwani biodiversity garden boasts of an ecological mix
Jun 06, 2020 21:57 IST
Men beat 5-month-old stray puppy to death; arrested
Jun 06, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.