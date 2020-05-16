Sections
Home / Cities / PGIMER nurse’s suicide: Week on, police fail to arrest abetment accused

PGIMER nurse’s suicide: Week on, police fail to arrest abetment accused

Four senior nurses were booked for driving her to suicide; woman was mentally stressed for the last few months as her colleagues were harassing her after a dispute over her transfer within the department

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A week after a senior nursing officer posted in PGIMER, Chandigarh, committed suicide, police have yet to arrest her four senior colleagues, who were booked for abetment to suicide, due to non-availability of their addresses.

After the woman, a resident of Kamao Colony in Nayagaon, took the extreme step by injecting herself with poison, police had registered an FIR against Sunita, Jaspal Kaur, Navneet Dhaliwal and Neelam Chand under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police station.

“The phones of the accused nurses are switched off. So, we have written to PGIMER to provide their complete details. We have also asked authorities to detain the nurses in case they report for duty, and inform us,” said Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar.

Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased which said the accused were harassing her.



Her husband said she was mentally stressed for the last few months as the four senior nurses were harassing her after a dispute over her transfer within the department.

The deceased was earlier posted in the new OPD at PGIMER from where she was transferred to the female ward. She had been working at the institute since 1998.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Decor Trends 2020: In times like these, make your home your sanctuary
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
Rs 31.83 crore spent to combat Covid-19; focus on improving health budget: Pune civic chief
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop’s mother
May 16, 2020 21:02 IST
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube
May 16, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.