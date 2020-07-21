Sections
Phagwara Improvement Trust junior assistant held for tampering with govt records

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The vigilance bureau has registered a criminal case against Sandeep Mittar, a junior assistant at the Phagwara Improvement Trust, for tampering with government records.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of Court or of public register) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Acting on a complaint that Mittar had tampered with government records for Rs 50, 000 slips to register a plot. During investigation, the records of three earlier registered plots were also found to have tampered with by the accused misusing his post, said Kapurthala DSP Ashwani Kumar, who conducted the raid and arrested Mittar on Tuesday. Further investigation is on, he said.

