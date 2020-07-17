Pharmacy owner robbed of Rs 1 lakh

A 23-year-old pharmacy owner was allegedly injured and robbed of ₹1 lakh on Wednesday night while he was on his way home in the Dankaur area of Greater Noida.

The victim was identified as Amit Sharma, a resident of the Shyam Mandi area. He runs a pharmacy shop near his house with his father. The incident was reported around 8.30 pm.

In his complaint, Sharma said he was walking home with the money in a bag when two men on a motorcycle came from behind and tried to grab it. When he resisted, they fired at him with a gun, he said in the complaint, forced him to let go off the bag and fled.

Police said that the house and shop were just 100 metres apart.

“He was walking towards the house, while the father was closing the shop,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

The victim then informed the police about the incident after which a team was rushed to the spot. He was taken to the local CHC for medical attention after which he was discharged.

“He suffered an injury to his leg. According to the doctor, it is not a bullet wound. However, he alleged that a shot was fired. It could be a graze or a gun powder injury. We have asked for an extensive medical examination to determine what sort of injury it is. Due action is being taken,” said the DCP.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, a case was registered at the Dankaur police station under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the victim is part of the local market committee and that the money with him was of the organisation. “Nearly Rs 85,000 had come in that day while Rs 30,000 had come in the previous day. It was to be deposited in bank the next day. We are probing all angles including an insider job for now,” said Singh.