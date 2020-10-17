Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Phase 2 of Punjab’s smart village campaign kicks off in Mohali district

Phase 2 of Punjab’s smart village campaign kicks off in Mohali district

The campaign seeks to transform the villages on the lines of smart cities that will help them become self-reliant, clean and hygienic.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

After the virtual inauguration of the second phase of Smart Village Campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the Punjab government has formally kick-started its ambitious rural transformation programme in the district.

As part of phase 2, an amount of ₹102.85 crore has been laid out for the holistic development of all the 341 villages in Mohali district, which would subsequently lead to improvement in the quality of life of the people.

The campaign seeks to transform the villages on the lines of smart cities that will help them become self-reliant, clean and hygienic.

Development works to be undertaken in this leg include construction of community centres, dharamshalas, drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting, solid waste management, renovation of ponds, disposal of sullage water, construction of streets, drains, playgrounds, stadiums, gymnasiums, installation of solar street lights, construction of bus shelters, development of cremation grounds/ graveyards, community library, schools and anganwadis among others.

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal delivered his address to the panchayats from the district administrative complex. He exhorted the gram panchyats to spend the hard-earned money of the people of Punjab judiciously.

Reportedly, an amount of ₹16.96 crore was s

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Crime in Navi Mumbai on the rise during lockdown, up by 220 cases in 4 months
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Doubling time of Covid-19 cases slows down in Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.