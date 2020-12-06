Sections
Phase-3 of panch bypoll records 61.1% voter turnout in J&K

Jammu division recorded 79.47% voter turnout and Kashmir 59.63%.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

In the third phase of vacant panch and sarpanch bypolls, 61.1% and 49.25% voter turnout were recorded, respectively, state election commissioner KK Sharma said.

The SEC said bypoll for vacant panch seats were held in 327 constituencies in the third phase. As many as 31,844 electors, including 16,600 males and 15,244 females, of total 52,118, exercised their right to franchise in the third phase, he said.

He added that Jammu division recorded 79.47% voter turnout and Kashmir 59.63%.

On vacant sarpanch constituencies, he said, 49.25% polling was registered in this phase in 66 constituencies. Of total 80,913 electors, 39,852 people, including 21,307 males and 18,545 females, voted to choose their representatives. Also, 74.74% polling was registered in Jammu and 42.57% in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded the highest voter turnout (89.55%) for the panch bypolls, followed by 88.29% in Rajouri and 86.1% in Ramban. Similarly, in Kashmir, Kulgam topped the voter turnout (77.11%), followed by 74.21% in Budgam and 64.88% in Bandipora.

