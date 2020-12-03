Sections
Home / Cities / Phase 6 murder: Police identify three suspects

Phase 6 murder: Police identify three suspects

Kulinder Singh Dhillon, 35, was stabbed to death during a scuffle on November 29.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Probing into the murder of a 35-year-old man, who was stabbed to death, following a scuffle at the Phase 6 market on November 29, police have identified three prime suspects.

According to police, the victim, Kuljinder Singh Dhillon, a resident of Balongi, ran an illegal liquor business in Sector 56, Chandigarh.

The suspects used to purchase liquor from him. On November 29, the suspects came on three bikes with the intention of robbing Dhillon.

When one of them tried to stab him in the shoulder during a scuffle, the knife accidentally hit his stomach.

After the attack, Dhillon was rushed to the civil hospital by an auto driver. Later, a case of murder was registered on the statement of the victim’s wife, Nisha, at the Phase 1 police station.

DSP (city 1) Gursher Singh Sandhu said, “We have identified the suspects involved in the murder and their names will be revealed soon.” Efforts are on to arrest them.

