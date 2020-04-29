Phased relaxations in J&K after May 3 as per Centre’s guidelines: Officials

Relaxations in green zones across Jammu and Kashmir after May 3 will be strictly according to the guidelines issued by the Centre and others besides essential shops will be opened in a phased manner, top officials here said on Wednesday.

“Shops of essential items like grocery, milk and chemists are already open. Similarly, industries were partially restored and agriculture sector too kick-started on April 20,” officials said.

They, however, said educational institutions cannot be opened soon in view of the pandemic.

“Since schools have started online classes, the administration has also allowed stationary and book shops to open on alternate days. In this context, respective deputy magistrates have been asked to regulate them in a proper way,” an official said.

Deputy director of agriculture department KK Sharma said, “The agriculture sector is better than normal. Over 100 combine harvesters have been brought from Punjab to harvest wheat crop. Of these, 76 have already been pressed into service in Jammu while 24 others at Lakhanpur will also be brought soon. The harvest is in full swing and we expect a bumper crop this time.”

Industries and commerce department, commissioner secretary, MK Dwivedi said, “As of now, we have been able to restore 55% to 60% industries in J&K and we will go further as per the Centre’s guidelines.”

Some pesticide units, who supply across the nation are also being restarted, he added.

So far, the UT has re-started pharmaceuticals, packed processed food, basic food activities, transformers’ repairs, preparation of masks, sanitisers, soaps, disinfectants, detergents, agro products, cold storages, packaging material, industries in rural areas, brick kilns etc.

J&K has 4,500 small and medium industrial units, excluding cottage industry with a work force of above one lakh workers.