PhD research, select PG classes to resume in Punjab from Sept 21

Chandigarh In compliance with the Centre's directives for Unlock 4.0, the Punjab government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions for PhD scholars...

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh In compliance with the Centre’s directives for Unlock 4.0, the Punjab government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions for PhD scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works from September 21. However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.

According to the detailed guidelines issued by special chief secretary (home) Satish Chandra, open air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will, however, continue to remain closed.

As per the orders, online learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes.

Chandra said 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, only as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8, 2020, by the Union health ministry.

