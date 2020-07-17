Sections
Phillaur man held for raping 32-year-old woman

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that the accused who is known to her, forcefully made sexual relations with her for over a year

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Shimlapuri police arrested a resident of Phillaur for raping a 32-year-old woman in a village of the district on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that the accused who is known to her, forcefully made sexual relations with her for over a year.

She said that the accused lives near her house in a village of Phillaur and so she started staying at her parents’ house at Daba road for the past year.

On Thursday, the accused barged into her parents’ house, when the woman was alone at home and raped her. He also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. She later gave a complaint to the police.



Assistant sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

