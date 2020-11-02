Sections
Photographer kills man, hangs himself in old Delhi

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A 27-year-old photographer died by suicide after strangulating to death a man, whom he suspected of having an extramarital relationship with his wife in old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi on Sunday night, the police said.

Before hanging himself, the man also thrashed his mother and brother who tried to stop him from committing the murder, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The alleged killer lived with his wife and two children.

The DCP quoted his family as saying that he was under depression and shared a strained relationship with his wife. “He suspected his wife of being in an extramarital relationship with her relative. That would lead to frequent domestic violence for which he had also been jailed in the past,” said the DCP.



The situation escalated a month ago, leading to his wife and their two children leaving for her paternal home in east Delhi’s Welcome.

“On Sunday, the man visited his wife at her paternal home. While returning, he asked his wife’s relative (who he suspected of having a relationship with her) to accompany him,” said the DCP.

Back home, they drank together, but the drinking session ended in the relationship issue getting raked up.

“The suspect went on to strangle his wife’s relative to death,” said the DCP.

When the alleged killer’s mother heard the commotion, she ran into his room to find the victim lying motionless and the suspect revealing that he had murdered him, said the DCP.

“When his mother tried to separate him from the dying man, the suspect thrashed her. When his brother tried to save their mother, he too was assaulted,” said the DCP.

His mother and brother ran into the street to call for help. “But the local residents decided not to intervene as they were aware of his violent nature,” the DCP said.

By the time his mother and brother returned home, the alleged killer had hanged himself from a rod using a curtain, the officer said.

The alleged killer’s family made a call to the police control room around midnight and the police rushed both the men to a hospital, but they were declared brought dead.

The police have registered a murder case at Hauz Qazi police station.

