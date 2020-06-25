Sections
Home / Cities / Phulel Majra clash: Four arrested for attempt to murder

Phulel Majra clash: Four arrested for attempt to murder

Three of the accused are also booked for the murder of a 45-year-old man, in the same dispute on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Complainant said the accused had threatened him and his family members with a pistol. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two days after a clash over pond in Phulel Majra village of Saha block in Ambala, police arrested four persons for attempt to murder on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Lucky, Neeraj, Ravisen and Akshay alias Prince of Ambala. Three of them have also been booked for the murder of a 45-year-old man, in the same dispute on Wednesday.

The complainant, Rahul, had stated that the accused Sagar, Rajendra alias Raja, Lucky, Vijay, Akshay, Sandeep alias Sunny, Neeraj and Ravi had threatened to kill him and his family members on June 23.

Police said the accused will be presented before the court on Thursday.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A duck randomly walked into woman’s home. The entire episode is hilarious
Jun 25, 2020 21:22 IST
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Jun 25, 2020 21:21 IST
Sushant’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021
Jun 25, 2020 21:17 IST
BJP-led govt in Manipur back in saddle as 4 NPP MLAs withdraw resignations
Jun 25, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.