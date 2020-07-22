Physical distancing, crowding norms go for a toss at Cong MLA’s events in Patti

TARN TARAN Defying social distancing norms and curbs on gatherings, Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill held nearly a dozen back-to-back functions in his Patti constituency on Tuesday in which 10 to 30 people had taken part.

This has happened after the state government put a bar on all public gatherings, restricting social gatherings to a maximum of five attendees and marriages and other functions to 30 instead of 50.

The pictures of the events were also uploaded by the MLA on his Facebook page and in some of them more than 30 people can be seen ignoring the 6-foot gap norm and some without masks.

After declaring the new guidelines, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had asked the police to register FIRs against the violators. The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) even suspended all its activities as a result.

Gill held functions in Dugari, Sarhali Manda, Saido, Kot Budha, Kairon and Jaura villages, and in Patti city. The functions were related to various development projects. Two events were held in Patti city in which deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kuljinder Singh and station house officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar were also present. The pictures show violation of physical distancing norms. The DSP was also seen at the event in Saido village.

“During the functions, social distancing norms were followed. Even the gatherings were low,” said the DSP while talking to HT over phone.

Party’s Tarn Taran MLA Dharambir Agnihotri had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Gill said, “I have been avoiding gatherings and ensure that mask is there. Though it is wrong, but, sometimes, people gather. In my events only 10 to 15 people were present. No function had more than 20 people.”

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said there was complete ban on gathering of more than five people in the district. He said, “I will seek a report in this regard from Patti sub-division magistrate (SDM). We will also ensure that this is not repeated if it happened.”