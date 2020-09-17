Sections
Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest two, recover 14 high-end motorbikes worth Rs 17.70 lakh

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch officials caught two persons and recovered 14 high-end stolen two-wheelers from their possession.One of the accused has been...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch officials caught two persons and recovered 14 high-end stolen two-wheelers from their possession.

One of the accused has been identified as Hemant Rajendra Badane (24), a resident of Bhorwada in Sanpur area of Nashik. He is booked in multiple vehicle theft cases in Nashik as well. He has a history of 35 known cases in Nashik and two in Thane police, said police.

The second arrested person identified as Yogesh Sunil Bhamare (24), a resident of Gartad in Dhule, helped Badane sell the stolen bikes, according to the police.

“The estimated value of the recovered motorbikes is Rs 17,70,000,” said senior police inspector Uttam Tangade of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch.



Two of the bikes recovered from Pimpri-Chinchwad were reported stolen in Nashik. Of the remaining 12, owners of two motorbikes are yet to be identified. Of the ten other bikes, three were reported stolen from Chakan, and one each from Hadapsar, Chatuhshrungi, Sahakarnagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth, MIDC Bhosari, Wakad, and Bhosari.

Badane was arrested on September 11 while the police were investigating the theft of a motorbike based on the information received by Ganesh Sawant of unit 1 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch, according to a statement issued by the police.

He was found loitering at the parking lot under a bridge in Bhosari and tried to escape when police approached him, according to the statement. The police nabbed him and his confession brought other cases to light.

