Pinjra Tod activist arrested for anti-CAA violence in Daryaganj

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:34 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent Devangana Kalita, member of women’s activist group Pinjra Tod, to three days custody of the Delhi Police crime branch in connection to the violence during anti-CAA protest at Daryaganj -- the same case in which Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad is also an accused.

Kalita was arrested by the Special Cell personnel from the judicial custody(inside prison) where she was lodged for her alleged involvement in the north-east Delhi riots. She was produced before the duty magistrate in the jail complex who sent her to three days custody, her lawyer said.

He said the police claimed that there was enough evidence against her involvement in the December violence in the Daryaganj area where a car was burnt outside the local police station and there was stone pelting.

This is the third case under which she has been arrested by the police. She has two other cases against her– one by the Jafrabad police station(for unlawful protest) and other by the Special Cell(violence during riots) in the north-east Delhi riots. She got bail in the first case but was subsequently arrested in the second one last week.



Kalita has been lodged in Mandoli jail. The women’s activist group in an earlier statement had denied police’s allegations and called the arrest a “witch hunt” of the students for protesting against the government.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was also arrested in the case for allegedly giving inflammatory speeches and later granted bail. Azad’s outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, without police permission. There was violence in Daryaganj area, in which people had pelted stones and torched vehicles. Several people including police officials were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Natasha Narwal, another member of Pinjra Tod who was arrested in a separate riots case on Friday, was produced before Special Judge Dharmender Rana. On Friday, Narwal was booked in a riots case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Special Cell had moved an application before the Patiala House court seeking her production.

On Saturday, the judge said that he did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter and sent it to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM). The lawyer said that the matter was heard by the CMM via video conferencing and till late night the order had not come out.

