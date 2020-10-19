Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Pink-stem borer infestation: PAU asks farmers to avoid early sowing of wheat in affected areas

Pink-stem borer infestation: PAU asks farmers to avoid early sowing of wheat in affected areas

However, in areas where no infestation was observed, sowing can be started after October 25 when the maximum temperature falls below 30°C and minimum temperature below 16°C.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Farmers have been asked to go slow on wheat sowing as the infestation can be carried on to the next crop. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

In areas where pink-stem borer infestation was detected on paddy crops, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) scientists have advised farmers to avoid early sowing of wheat as the infestation can be carried on to the next crop.

However, in areas where no infestation was observed, sowing can be started after October 25 when the maximum temperature falls below 30°C and minimum temperature below 16°C.

“The pink-stem borer attack is generally observed in the months of September and October on paddy crop. Its larva bores into the stem of a young plant and kills the central shoot,” the scientists said.

PAU has also asked farmers to remain vigilant and regularly monitor their paddy crop, especially in fields where long-duration varieties of paddy such as Pusa 44 and Peeli Pusa etc. are grown.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
Oct 19, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

‘Will be difficult to play,’ Nortje on ball that can trouble Rohit Sharma
Oct 19, 2020 18:09 IST
Kerala HC stops Customs from arresting IAS officer in gold smuggling case
Oct 19, 2020 18:08 IST
Farooq Abdullah’s ED questioning: Party alleges ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 18:08 IST
Hyundai, Kia Motors to take $2.9 billion hit over lawsuit on engine defects
Oct 19, 2020 18:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.