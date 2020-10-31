Sections
Plans afoot for 13km cycling track along Ludhiana’s Southern bypass

An estimated Rs 10 crore, to be provided by the state government, will be spent on the four-feet track, which will come up on both sides of the road from South City to Ladhowal, said an official.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:22 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

City residents participating in cycle rally organised by the municipal corporation in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With an aim to improve cycling infrastructure in the city for the safety of cyclists, the state government is planning a 13km dedicated track along the Ladhowal Bypass, also known as Southern Bypass.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had approved the project, which will soon be tendered, said cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on the sidelines of a cycle rally organised by the municipal corporation under the Smart City project.

“An estimated Rs 10 crore, to be provided by the state government, will be spent on the four-feet track, which will come up on both sides of the road from South City to Ladhowal,” said an official in the district administration, wishing not to be named.

Besides this stretch, the cycling track already being constructed along the Sidhwan Canal will also be extended till Gill Chowk flyover.



“Once established, it will be a boon for cycling enthusiasts of the city, as it will safeguard them against accidents,” said Punjab State Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma.

“Enthusiasm for cycling has picked up in Ludhiana during the pandemic. However, with vehicular traffic resuming post lockdown, several cyclists were involved in accidents. The new track will help them ride on a safe route,” Verma added.

Residents cycle for a cleaner city

Earlier, Ashu flagged off the “Cycle for Change” rally at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

People from different walks of life, including industrialists, doctors, students and government officials, participated in the rally from the stadium to MBD Mall after passing through Rani Jhansi Road and Ghumar Mandi via Aarti Chowk.

Participants adhered to Covid-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

While interacting with mediapersons, Ashu said the rally was aimed at encouraging residents to keep their surroundings clean. “Swachhta is possible only with the cooperation of every individual of the city,” he said.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal were also present on the occasion.

