Plasma bank opens at Faridkot medical college, only two donors show up

The plasma bank at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, was made operational on Tuesday. Punjab cabinet minister OP Soni inaugurated the plasma bank through video conferencing.

However, only two recovered patients, including a doctor, came forward to donate plasma for transfusion of immunoglobulin antibodies for covid treatment. Under convalescent plasma therapy, antibody-rich blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 is preserved for transfusion into critical patients.

In June, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had allowed Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala to treat covid patients with plasma therapy.

Eight covid patients who recovered are ready for transfusion. However, most of them are doctors or health workers. Common people who have recovered from the virus are reluctant to donate plasma fearing side effects.

GGSMCH principal Dr Deepak Bhatti said, “Seven to eight persons have given consent to donate plasma, and two have already done so. Many doctors who had contracted the virus have recovered and will donate plasma after completing 28 days standard time period. We are motivating common people as well to donate plasma, but they are a little reluctant.”

“Plasma therapy is completely safe and takes just 45-60 minutes. The newly setup plasma bank is equipped with two plasma therapy machines,” he added.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences V-C Dr Raj Bahadur said, “Amid pandemic, people were finding it difficult to get plasma and the situation is getting chaotic. But we hope that the situation will improve with inauguration of this plasma bank in Faridkot.”