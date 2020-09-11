Sections
Plasma donation gaining ground in Mohali district, says DC Girish Dayalan

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that plasma donation is gradually gaining ground in the district.

He said plasma donation commenced on August 20 when PCS officer Jagdeep Sehgal posted as Mohali SDM volunteered to donate plasma to save the life of a fellow police officer. Since then people are slowly and steadily showing interest in plasma donation, he added.

The DC said that in over two weeks, as many as 80 people have volunteered for plasma donation and of them, 10 donations have already been made.

Efforts are afoot to motivate eligible Covid-19 survivors to come up for the same.



Sharing further details on the plasma donation scenario in the district, the first donor of the district and now chief motivator Jagdeep Sehgal said, “All who have recovered from Covid-19 can help in saving precious lives by donating plasma. Plasma donation is a safe and simple procedure. I have experienced the trauma of the infection and the bliss of the donation. So, I have taken it upon myself the mission of motivating others to come forward for plasma donation. With the support of my staff, I have been able to identify 500 eligible donors.”

“Renowned Punjabi singer, Kulwinder Billa is among others who have made plasma donation at my behest,” said Sehgal.

