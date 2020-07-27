Plasma therapies successful but finding donors still a challenge in Punjab

Though plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment has so far remained successful in Punjab, the authorities are still struggling to find donors.

Under this promising yet unproven treatment called convalescent plasma therapy, the antibody-rich blood plasma of recovered patients is preserved for transfusion into critical patients.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had in June, allowed Government Medical College (GMC) in Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala, to treat Covid-19 patients with plasma therapy. Soon after the nod, as many as four critically ill Covid-19 patients at GMC Amritsar and two at GMC Faridkot were given plasma therapy and all of them successfully recovered from the disease.

But despite the 100% results, not many recovered patients have come forward to donate plasma for critical patients. As per the state’s Covid-19 bulletin on July 24, a total of 12,216 people in Punjab have tested positive for the virus, out of which 8,096 have already recovered.

GMC Amritsar’s nodal officer for plasma therapy, Dr Avtar Singh Dhanju, said, “Despite our best efforts, we could persuade only four donors to give plasma for the treatment of others. The donated plasma was given to four patients and the results were 100% successful. We have a list of other eligible donors and their tests are being done and soon we will treat more patients through this.”

GMC Faridkot principal Dr Deepak Bhatti, said, “We don’t have many plasma donors in Faridkot as people fear that the donation might make them weak. We could get only two donors so far and two patients benefitted from this. We are calling donors regularly and hopefully we will get more donors soon.”

“Searching for a plasma donor is a rigid process as it is not possible to harvest plasma from patients while they are undergoing treatment. It has to be done about two weeks after recovery, at which stage people are reluctant to come back to hospitals. Also only people above the age of 18 can donate plasma and only those women, who have not given birth to babies, can be donors. Also, ICMR has now made antibody tests of donors compulsory and not many donors then remain eligible. Also, the donors are tested for other fatal diseases, such as HIV, before making donations. ICMR stipulates that plasma of only those who had been critically-ill before recovering can be used,” said GMC Patiala principal Dr Harjinder Singh.

He added, “We got 15 plasma donors and only six of them became eligible for the donation. Arrangements are being made to give plasma to the first patient in GMC Patiala.”

State medical research and education minister, OP Soni, said, “After GMC Patiala, nod has been given to GMC Amritsar and GMC Faridkot to establish plasma banks. We have also roped in hospital counsellors to persuade recovered patients for donations as they can help other critical patients in their recovery.”