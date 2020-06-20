Plastics factory goes up in flames in Mohali

Firefighters trying to douse flames at a factory in the Industrial Area, Phase 9, Mohali, on Saturday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Parts of a factory manufacturing plastic products were gutted in the Industrial Area, Phase 9, Mohali, on Saturday evening.

No injury or casualty was reported as all workers had left the premises at 5pm, an hour before the fire erupted at Accutex Sales and Services situated on plot number 165.

Fire officer Karam Chand Sood said though the exact reason is yet is ascertained, it seemed the fire broke out due to a short-circuit.

“As a lot of inflammable items were stocked on the premises, the fire spread very fast. However, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and took half an hour to douse the flames,” he said. “Though losses can’t be ascertained yet, we were able to save offices and some parts of the factory. However, furniture and other items were damaged.”

Sources said further damage was controlled as firemen were able to take out domestic gas cylinders from the premises.

The factory is engaged in manufacturing and exporting industrial components, including chrome-plated bars, broaching tools, burnishing tools, ceramic-coated pulleys, dies and moulds. The owners claimed they have suffered around ₹70 lakh losses.

Electronics shop gutted in Zirakpur

An electronics shop was damaged after a short-circuit triggered fire in the basement of a shopping complex in Zirakpur on Friday night.

Shop owner Saurav said he was present in the shop located in the basement of Peer Muchalla City Centre, when he saw smoke around 11pm. Soon the fire spread, gutting the electronics goods worth ₹90 lakhs, he said. He had started the business just a month ago.

Fire officer Rajiv Kumar said seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

In the first-ever audit held after the Surat coaching centre fire tragedy almost a year back, the Mohali fire department had found several safety violations in most commercial establishments in the district.

The fire department even submitted a report to the concerned authorities and issued around 200 notices to commercial establishments in June 2019, but no action has been taken so far.

Past incidents

March 1, 2020: Fire broke out in the basement of a retail store in Phase 5, gutting the entire building

December 5, 2019: A cafe was gutted at the busy Phase 3B2 market, damaging a major portion of the building

August 27: Two employees of a rubber parts manufacturing unit at Kuranwala village in Dera Bassi were injured after fire broke out in the factory

August 25: A pharma unit in Saidpura village was razed to the ground, injuring 16, as fire broke out following a chemical reactor blast