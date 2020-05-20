Sections
Home / Cities / Plea in HC seeks online learning and exams for visually impaired

Plea in HC seeks online learning and exams for visually impaired

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of Centre on a plea, seeking alternative mechanism for students with visual or auditory impairment to help them cope with online...

Updated: May 20, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of Centre on a plea, seeking alternative mechanism for students with visual or auditory impairment to help them cope with online classes being conducted by educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the ministries of human resource development and social justice and empowerment and asked them to file counter affidavit while posting the matter for June 2.

Appearing for the Centre, standing counsel, Ripu Daman Bhardwaj, accepted the notice on the plea by two law students- Prateek Sharma and Diksha Singh, had moved to the court stating that no efforts have been made by the authorities to consider the needs of visually and auditory impaired students.

It sought direction to the Centre to provide adequate steps and undertake measures to facilitate online learning and examinations, including mid-semester evaluation as per the UGC guidelines. The petition claimed that the government has completely abdicated the responsibilities owed to specially abled students under Right to Education Act and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.



“The government has promoted and supported the use of e-learning but it has not yet provided any content or material that can be accessed by students with visual/ auditory impairment, therefore specially-abled students have been left to fend for themselves,” the plea read.

The plea sought direction to the Centre to “direct that educational material be made available in such format that can be accessed and re-accessed by specially abled students and further that all educational institutions be directed to upload or make or make available educational instructions which is uploaded on the internet or website or any other such instrument to carry same educational instructions in sign language readily available and free of cost”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump calls Covid-19 outbreak ‘mass worldwide killing’, slams China for ‘incompetence’
May 20, 2020 22:27 IST
Amid #SaveDehingPatkai campaign, Assam CM commits to save environment
May 20, 2020 22:24 IST
I haven’t seen my dad in four months: Shannon K
May 20, 2020 22:22 IST
Flying won’t be the same as domestic Air travel resumes from May 25: Here’s what to expect
May 20, 2020 22:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.