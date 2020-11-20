Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Plot for Thane Metro casting yard to be given to MMRDA at ready reckoner rate

Plot for Thane Metro casting yard to be given to MMRDA at ready reckoner rate

Following controversy over allotting a plot to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Kolshet to set up a casting yard for Metro-4 (Wadala to...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:44 IST

By Megha Pol,

The Kolshet plot was given to the Metro4 (in pic) contractor by the TMC temporarily free of cost. (HT PHOTO)

Following controversy over allotting a plot to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Kolshet to set up a casting yard for Metro-4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli), the general body of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday decided to allot the plot as per the ready reckoner rate.

The administration had proposed to allot the 75,390-sqm plot free of cost, however, mayor Naresh Mhaske ruled that the corporation has lost crores in revenue in the last two years, while the MMRDA contractor was already using the plot, and henceforth the land would be provided at RR rate. The rent for the last two years would also be recovered from the contractor.

In his ruling, Mhaske said, “TMC will allot the plot to the MMRDA for the Metro project as per the RR rate. Moreover, the rent for the last two years, which comes to ₹96 crore, will be recovered from the contractor.”

Municipal secretary Ashok Burpulle confirmed that the ruling was passed in the general body.



MMRDA officials have claimed that they do not have any written communication from the TMC regarding the plot so far. RA Rajeev, MMRDA commissioner, said, “We have not received any such communication from the TMC. Let them write to us, and we will make a decision accordingly.”

The proposal was first tabled two years ago, but the general body rejected it. The administration then gave the land under its power without the approval of the body. It again tabled the proposal on Friday. The corporation claimed that as per the government resolution (GR), it was supposed to allot land on a temporary basis, free of cost for Metro projects.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had earlier opposed the proposal, claiming that the corporation had lost ₹96 crore in revenue in last two years, when the contractor appointed by MMRDA was using the plot. Other parties too rejected the proposal to allot land free of cost on Friday.

Najib Mullah, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator took up the issue in the general body. “We had already stayed the proposal when it was tabled the first time. We had demanded that the plot be given as per the ready reckoner rate and the demand is still the same,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Georgia corrects news release, says election certification due later on Friday
Nov 21, 2020 01:13 IST
V-C’s failure to act on anomalies during predecessor’s tenure led to mess at Punjabi University
Nov 21, 2020 01:12 IST
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.