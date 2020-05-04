PM2.5 in Mumbai was lower than WHO’s safe limit during lockdown

Sections
Updated: May 04, 2020 00:31 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Mumbai: The city recorded this year’s cleanest air day on Sunday, with the air quality index (AQI) falling below 40.

The concentration of PM2.5 (breathable particulate matter solid and liquid particles which is 2.5 microns in size or smaller) was 20 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³) on Sunday, which fell below the daily safe standard prescribed by the World Health Organization (25μg/m³) for the first time this year. It was also much lower than the national standard 60 μg/m³.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Sunday’s AQI was 38 for PM2.5 pollutant falling under the ‘good’ category (AQI between 0-50) with eight of 10 locations in Mumbai recording ‘good’ air quality, while Andheri (51) and BKC (61) were the most-polluted locations with AQI levels in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

“Mumbai recorded its cleanest air day in 2020 on Sunday owing to favourable weather conditions. The sea breeze set in early allowing minimal pollutant concentration to disperse leading to ‘good’ air quality,” said Gufran Beig, director, SAFAR.



“Our models are showing that AQI will remain within the ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ category for Mumbai until the lockdown is called off.” The concentration of PM10 (larger coarser particles) was 43 μg/m³ against the national safe standard of 100 μg/m³ for 24 hours.

