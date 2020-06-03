PMC adds 10k additional beds, pvt hospitals admit patients as per capped price

PUNE Two weeks after the state government issued an order of acquiring 80 per cent beds in private hospitals to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, Pune’s overall capacity of beds has increased by at least 10,000 beds.

According to the officials, the civic body has started the process of acquiring 80 per cent beds from private hospitals. These include 7,185 isolation beds, 2,415 isolation beds with oxygen and 384 ventilators for the treatment of people affected with Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

On May 21, the Maharashtra government issued an order to cap prices of beds and ventilators. The price regulation is for the 80 per cent beds for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients on first come, first served basis. As of May 28, as per the data compiled by PMC, private hospitals have 8,982 isolation beds and 3,091 isolation beds with oxygen and 480 ventilators in private hospitals and the process to acquire these beds has begun.

Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, said, “The state government order is applicable to all private hospitals since the date of the order issued. We have also intimated them about the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) and we will ensure that private hospitals follow the capping of price on 80 per cent of beds through our health department.”

“We have also asked private hospitals to fill up information on dashboard on the number of isolation beds, ICU facility and ventilators,” said Gaikwad.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director, Sahyadri Hospital, said, “The notification says that 80 per cent of beds and ventilators will be charged as per the capped price and the prices should be displayed for transparency for patients. The beds will be allowed for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients so that their treatment is not hampered.”

“We have started admitting patients as per the new capped price on the first come, first served basis,” he said.

The capped price range from Rs 4,000-Rs 9,000 for beds depending on patient’s condition. As per the civic body’s estimation, the city will fall short of ventilators and ICU by June-end if the projected estimation of patients reaches around 22,000.

As per the civic body’s projection, the count is estimated to touch 22,940 cases as of June 30 and the number of active cases by June end would reach 9,743 which would lead to a shortfall of 162 ICU beds and 34 ventilators by the month-end.

After acquiring 80 per cent beds, the civic body will have 7,185 isolation beds added to the existing 10,190 isolation beds at Covid care centres, 2,415 isolation beds with oxygen would be made available adding to the existing 2,030 isolation beds with oxygen and 384 ventilators adding to the present 210 ventilators to augment the city’s health infrastructure to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.