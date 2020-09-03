PMC adds seven more crematoriums for Covid-19 victims

Sections
Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:58 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) on Thursday dedicated seven more crematoriums for bodies of victims of Covid-19 confirmed and suspected cases.

These include Aundh, Pashan, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Mundhwa, Koregaon Park, Bibvewadi crematorium, which will operate between 8 am to midnight. While Kailash and Yerawada crematoriums will operate 24X7.

Srinivas Kandul, head, PMC electrical department, said, “Earlier there were only two crematoriums at Kailash and Yerawada which were earmarked for bodies Covid victims. As the average deaths per day in the city have increased, PMC has added seven more crematoriums which will run from 8 am to midnight.”

In the last few days, the average Covid deaths per day have reached at 35 to 40 in the PMC area. Residents residing outside of PMC limits are also cremated here. As the civic body has received complaints from family members of the deceased about waiting for long hours to perform the final rites the civic body has dedicated more crematoriums.



Former Pune mayor Datta Ekbote passed away on Wednesday night. His relatives had to rush his body to three crematoriums before conducting his final rites. On this background, the electrical department on Thursday took the decision and increased the crematoriums for Covid victims.

