Home / Cities / PMC allots 106 rooms for doctors, para-medical staff in various hotels

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allotted 106 rooms at various hotels in the city for doctors and para-medical staff working in Covid care centres.Recently, doctors from Naidu hospital...

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allotted 106 rooms at various hotels in the city for doctors and para-medical staff working in Covid care centres.

Recently, doctors from Naidu hospital raised the issue of accommodation as they were uncomfortable going home, being in such close proximity to Covid-19 positive patients.

The state government has already allotted hotel rooms for doctors working at Sassoon hospital, but doctors working in PMC-run hospitals were left in the lurch… until now.

PMC officer Rajendra Muthe, who is in charge of the accommodation facilities, said, “We have arranged accommodation facilities for doctors and para-medical staff in various private hotels and till date, 106 rooms are allotted. We got a request for 207 medical staff and their arrangements are being made in two institutes and four private hotels.”



Muthe said arrangements have been made for staff working at Naidu Hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital, Sanas Ground quarantine centre, Dropadabai Khedkar hospital and Sonawane hospital.

Muthe said that along with accommodation, PMC has also made arrangements for food at these places.

“PMC is in talks with more private hotels should the need for accommodation for frontline medical staff increase,” Muthe said.

