PMC appeals to state government to help set up jumbo medical facilities

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked the state government to provide financial assistance for setting up jumbo medical facilities in the city.

Hemant Rasne, PMC standing committee chairman said, “The civic body is facing a financial crisis. It has already spent Rs250 crore for Covid-related work. To ease the monetary strain, the Maharashtra government must provide funds to erect three jumbo Covid care centres in the city.”

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has approved three jumbo Covid care centres with a combined capacity of 2,400 beds. The minister has asked the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioners to set up these centres in the city as the number of critical patients is set to rise in the coming days as per the projected figures released by civic officials.

Though Pawar had given instructions to erect these centres, there is no clarity on who will bear the cost.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rasne, said, “The civic body is trying its best to control the virus spread, but the state government is also expected to help us financially.”