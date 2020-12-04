PMC digs up road at Vetal tekdi, directs MIT to clear debris within 24 hrs

Pune: After the stop-work notice issued to Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) citing unauthorised work on the hill slope at survey number 123 in Kothrud, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday dug up the road being constructed and ordered the institute to clear the debris within two days.

“After giving them stop work notice yesterday, we have given them another 24 hours to clear the rubble/debris from the sides of the road that they were building. We faced opposition when we started digging up the road, but after talking with the MIT officials we were allowed to continue our work of excavating at the beginning of the illegal road,” said Sudhir Kadam, executive engineer, building permission department, PMC.

Meanwhile, deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative Council Neelam Gorhe has written to Eknath Shinde, state urban development minister, requesting immediate suspension of the work.

Gorhe said, “Vetal tekdi is known for its biodiversity and its greenery is now under threat for trees on this hill are being cut and a road is being constructed there. The intensity of the anger amongst Punekars caused by this illegal work has raised an issue about keeping the hill safe. Thus, I have written a letter to urban development minister Eknath Shinde asking for strict instructions to be given to the municipal commissioner, Pune to prevent any construction on this draft heritage hill.”