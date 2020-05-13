PMC discovers 200 new beds in Naidu hospital godown - to be dispatched as needed in city

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stumbled upon 200 new beds lying unused inside a godown at the Naidu hospital.

The discovery has come at a time when the civic body and state government are battling a shortage of health infrastructure in the fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus).

According to PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, the beds were apparently purchased by the civic body in 2012 and were lying unused due to billing issues.

They godown is located at the rear end of Naidu hospital.

“The beds are in good condition and ready to be used. We will dispatch them to some of the 74 facilities we have across the city, where there is a shortage of beds,” said Gaikwad.

According to civic officials, the beds were discovered when a PMC health team inspected Naidu hospital to explore the possibility of further expanding its isolation facility by 50 beds.

“When our team opened the godown, they found 200 beds, still wrapped up,” said Gaikwad. According to another civic official who asked not to be named, the approximate current value of each bed is Rs 25000.

Lockdown 4.0, an opening up for industries

After state industry minister Subhash Desai’s meeting with the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), there are more relaxations on the cards for private firms in Pune district. Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar held a meeting with an MCCIA delegation on Wednesday and assured that labour and supply chain issue will be addressed. “Depending on the nature of lockdown 4.0 starting on May 18, we are in the process of finalising a new plan for industries,” said Mhaisekar.