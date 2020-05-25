PMC fails to distribute ration kits, oppn slams BJP

Sections
Updated: May 25, 2020 20:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in a bid to limit the movement of people in containment zones decided to distribute ration kits to 70,000 families, however, the civic body has fallen short.

The national lockdown is set to end on May 30, but the PMC has not completed the distribution, yet. An official said on anonymity that till date the civic body has distributed around 40,000 kits only.

The opposition parties are blaming the ruling BJP, accusing the party of politics in ration kits distribution. The opposition claims preference has been given to the elected members from the Bhartiya Janata Party.

According to the opposition party members, more kits are available in the areas where BJP members are representing but the main containment zones are getting fewer kits.



Nationalist Congress party Parvati constituency president Nitin Kadam said, “I appealed to municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and mayor Murlidhar Mohol to conduct an inquiry in kits distribution. For example the kits are distributed in Taljai slum on Saturday and Sunday but the 1 litre oil bag is missing from the kit. If PMC is paying money for the kits, the administration should ensure that the kit has all the elements which are promised.”

NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena’s elected members criticised the kits distribution delay and said on anonymity that as the scheme is good, they did not want to bring politics in it but unfortunately the ruling BJP is doing politics over this issue.

According to Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the main reason for the Covid-19 spread is that people from slum areas venture out to purchase essential items and another source is community toilets.

“To control citizens’ movement in containment zones, PMC decided to give free ration kits. The door-to-door distribution of the kits will begin from Saturday. Each ration kit contains groceries worth Rs 800. These kits will have the PMC logo on it,” said Mohol.

