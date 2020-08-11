PMC has more people under home isolation than in hospitals.

Pune: More number of Covid-19 patients is under home quarantine in Pune city compared to those at hospitals. While PMC has been pushing for home isolation over isolation at Covid care centres (CCC), PCMC, zilla parishad and cantonment boards have more number of people isolated at hospitals than homes. Out of the 15,043 active cases, almost 7,754 are in home isolation and 7,289 are in hospital isolation. In the entire district, there are over 27,000 active cases, out of which more than 12,000 people are in home isolation and close to 15,000 are in hospitals, according to a district official.

As of August 10, out of the total active patients in the city, over 51.54% are at homes undergoing isolation for about ten days. Currently, there are about 19 CCCs in PMC limits where asymptomatic patients are isolated. As of Tuesday [August 11], there are 19 centres that have 4,543 allocated beds for Covid-19 cases, which includes 4,532 isolation beds without oxygen out of which 2,271 are vacant and 11 isolation beds with oxygen out of which only three are vacant. While in the district, as of Monday, there were 27,114 out of which 14,995 active patients isolated in the hospital and 12,119 are isolated at their homes.

In the district, apart from PMC; PCMC, city councils, rural parts and cantonment boards have isolated more patients at hospitals than at homes. Sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has stated that the civic body will be pushing for home isolation as a policy decision after Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gave guidelines for home isolation. He said that CCCs incur a lot of cost especially toiletries and bed materials and also diverts the staff from attending to more critical patients. However, the current commissioner states that it is the patients who are preferring to stay at homes.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner said, “It is not about costs, we have CCCs with 12,000 available beds. It is natural that any person would feel comfortable at home and not just Pune, but all major cities are pushing for home isolation including private hospitals too. Patients prefer to stay at homes rather than hospitals and those who have the luxury of isolating themselves at home. If any patient is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms, then they can isolate themselves at home. We do keep a follow up about their health till the isolation period is over by calling them regularly and also if they feel that the symptoms are escalating then we send an ambulance immediately. Also, we have a telemedicine app wherein any patient can get free consultation.”

A few of the ICMR guidelines include, the person should be clinically assigned as a very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer, such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts, Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation, Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebro-vascular disease shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, a caregiver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis and a communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.