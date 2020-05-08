PMC issuing death certificates via email

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun issuing of birth and death certificates on an urgent basis through email for those who need it.

PMC health chief Ramchandra Hankare announced the initiative and appealed citizens to use the online facility instead of rushing physically to the PMC office.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC stopped the physical facility for issuing birth and death certificates to citizens from the Citizens facility center (CFC) on April 1, 2020.

However, it was found that many citizens required the death certificate for various services including pension, insurance and mediclaims.

“The PMC is issuing death certificates for those who really need it urgently. The PMC is sending soft copy of the death certificate on email. Citizens can scan that certificate and produce wherever they need it,” assistant medical officer Kalpana Baliwant said.

The civic body appealed to citizens that those who need the death certificates urgently should send an email on - birthdeathpmc@gmail.com

After an examination of the urgency, a soft copy will be issued on the email from where the application is sent.

For more information on online death certificates, the PMC has shared a number for citizens, 020-25508408.