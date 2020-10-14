PMC plans Covid insurance cover for lower-income group

PUNE: In a unique initiative by a civic body in the country, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to cover residents from lower income group under a Rs 2 lakh Covid insurance.

PMC published the expression of interest and has sought premium offer from private and government insurance companies till October 22.

PMC health chief Dr Ashish Bharti said, “The scheme is presently restricted to citizens who fall under the PMC’s Urban Poor Scheme for lower income group. Only income is the criterion for this scheme and it’s open for all.”

Bharti said, “Around 1 lakh people are registered for the scheme. With the possibility of second surge of Covid-19 cases in the city, the civic administration has decided to provide insurance up to Rs 2 lakh. Residents can undergo Covid treatment at private hospitals and will need to only pay for bill excess of Rs2 lakh.”

The health chief said that a meeting with interested insurance companies will be held on October 16 to answer their queries and understand the financial coverage plans.

Congress party’s leader in PMC Aba Bagul said, “The insurance scheme for Covid-19 would be helpful for PMC and it would save money. Till today, PMC had spent Rs45 crore on 5,000 residents registered under the urban poor scheme. I am sure that if PMC procures the insurance plan, it would save money spent on medical bills paid to private hospitals under the scheme.”

The PMC health office said that the scheme would be applicable for government and PMC-owned hospitals. Beneficiaries undergoing treatment at PMC hospitals would be charged as per government rates and civic administration will claim the bill from the insurance company.