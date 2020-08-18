PMC ropes in corporates to turn its building into hospital

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a Covid care facility at its six-storey building at Baner with the help of private firms under CSR, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who visited the facility last week, had asked officials to expedite the process of turning the building into a hospital.

The hospital will soon be functional to serve patients with moderate and high-risk symptoms related to Covid-19. It will have 270 oxygenated beds and 42 beds with ventilator at intensive care units (ICU), said PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane.

The standing committee on Tuesday approved the staff for the hospital coming up at Baner. “We have got the hospital ready for free with the help from corporates under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The civic body will run the facility,” said Rasane.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said that the PMC building was ready and lying unutilised.

“PMC has got a 48,000 square feet ready building under reservation from the Panchshil builder at Baner survey number 109. Our department suggested to mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to start a Covid hospital in this building. They okayed our suggestion,” said Waghmare.

The six-storey building has 48,000 square feet ready construction with each floor having 8,000 square feet. “Under the CSR, we had appealed to corporate firms to contribute for erecting the hospital and they agreed to our proposal,” said Waghmare.

The latest facility will help to bring down the hospital bed burden in the city especially among critical patients. An 800-bed jumbo facility is coming up at College of Engineering, Pune and will be operational by this week. “The Baner facility will be permanent and PMC can run it as per the requirement even after the Covid pandemic,” said Waghmare, who added that many private firms are joining hands with PMC to strengthen the city’s medical infrastructure.

Firms who funded to set up hospital at Baner under CSR

Panchshil Foundation

ABIL Foundation

Mindspace Business Park Pvt Limited

Gera Development Private Limited

Malpani Group Sangamner