PMC’s ‘loan for property tax’ offer finds no takers... yet

PUNE A week after at least 20 tax payers inquired about a loan facility to clear pending property tax dues, the

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is still holding out on its offer of a loan scheme to clear the dues.

In the second phase of the civic body’s tax amnesty plan, the PMC offered to facilitate loan options for citizens who want to clear property tax dues.

The corporation had called a meeting with cooperative banks to provide loan facilities to citizens who are not able to pay property tax dues, due to the Covid-19 situation.

While on one hand the Pune civic body got a good response to its amnesty scheme and increased its property tax collection, no one, so far, has availed of the loan facility.

The PMC has extended its amnesty on property tax up to January 26, 2021 and is offering a 70 per cent rebate on the penalty amount.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane called on banks to help the corporation by providing bank facilities to taxpayers.

After his appeal, five co-operative banks came forward to provide loans to taxpayers to pay their dues.

The civic body has also formed a special cell to coordinate between banks and taxpayers.

Vilas Kanade joint municipal commissioner, property tax department, said, “PMC is getting a response slowly. People are coming to enquire about loan facilities. Our officials are providing the information.”

At present, Suvarna Sahakari bank, Janata Sahakari bank, Suvarnayug Sahakari bank, Janata Sahakari Bank and Saraswat co-operative bank are offering loans to tax payers.

Baban Kasbe, an official of the Property tax department, who is part of the loan cell of PMC said, “Thirty people came to enquire about the loan facility. However, only one tax holder has put in a proposal to Saraswat bank to pay Rs 12 lakh in dues. He is residing in Hadapsar and his dues are for a commercial property. The proposal has reached the final stage. People who have a due amount more than one lakh rupees are coming to inquire about the scheme. We are providing logistical support to taxpayers who are keen to pay dues to PMC.”