PMC’s Rs 300-cr road connectivity plan to link suburbs with heart of city

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) road department, on Sunday, unveiled a plan to develop road connectivity from Pune’s suburb to the main city areas.

According to officials, the 2021-22 civic budget will have an allotment of Rs 300 crore for development of these roads.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have observed that the municipal corporation is spending funds on certain roads in old city areas. So, we have decided to focus on developing DP roads and missing links in the coming year. We have estimated an amount for that. At the same time, we have also proposed funds to build a road network for areas recently merged within the PMC limits.”

The road department of PMC every year has budget of at least Rs 500 crore.

The civic body is in the process of proposing Rs 140 crore for constructing 50 roads in 2021-22 budget, as per Khemnar.

The length of the roads will be around 30km with work consists of widening of existing and developing of missing links.

Civic activists have welcomed the move saying most development should now take place in suburbs.

Ashish Mane, a civic activist said, “Actually, development of DP roads and missing links should take on a priority. The civic administration has so far focused on the main city areas and spent too much money on redesign and beautification on existing stretches like Jangli Maharaj road and Fergusson College roads. There are suburbs where people want roads. Every citizen is paying tax and s/he has right to get basic facilities like roads. Only some parts of the city have become ‘smart’ and other areas are still waiting for development.”

Proposed budget for 11 villages now under PMC limits

For the newly merged villages the plan includes development of 23 roads of around 15km. The road department wants Rs 60 core to develop 23 roads here. The department will strengthen and widen roads in the newly merged villages, with laying of storm-water lines culverts and small bridges.